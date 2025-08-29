Putin to hold series of international meetings at Eastern Economic Forum

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Prime Ministers of Laos and Mongolia and the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China on September 4 at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"These are our guests of honor that will be in the presidium of the plenary session and will speak together with our president and then will answer questions. Our president plans to meet each of them before the plenary session, on September 4," Ushakov said.

Prime Minister of Laos [Sonexay] Siphandone, Prime Minister of Mongolia [Gombojavyn] Zandanshatar and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Li Hongzhong will come to take part in the plenary session at EEF, he added.