MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Drug production in Afghanistan surged after the US-led operations there, peaking during Barack Obama’s presidency, but the Taliban have since managed to reverse this trend, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu wrote in an article for Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Shoigu recalled that during the Taliban’s first period in power in 2000, they officially banned poppy cultivation, sharply reducing cultivated areas more than tenfold and cutting opium production to 185 tons by 2001.

"However, in the first year of the US and allied military operation Enduring Freedom, opium production in Afghanistan soared to 3,400 tons and remained high thereafter. By the third year of the Western presence, drug plantations were found in all 34 provinces, and part of the opium was transported along the so-called northern route through Central Asia to Russia," Shoigu noted.

He added that the peak of Afghan opiate production came during Obama’s second term, reaching 9,000 tons by 2017 — 43 times higher than before the Americans arrived. "Moreover, the main production hubs were located in provinces where NATO forces were stationed, raising questions about the true purpose of the bloc’s presence in the country," Shoigu remarked.

Less than a year after regaining power, the Taliban re-announced a nationwide ban on opium poppies in April 2022, extending it to the use, transport, and export of all types of drugs. "As a result, by 2023, areas under poppy cultivation dropped 95%, from roughly 232,000 hectares to 10,800, and opium production fell to 333 tons," he said.

Shoigu noted that UN data confirm the Taliban’s ongoing commitment to eliminating drug production. "Today, 20 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces are free of drug plantations. Crops have been eradicated or significantly reduced in key southwestern provinces — Farah, Helmand, and eastern Nangarhar — which once accounted for up to 75% of the country’s poppy production. The Interior Ministry regularly conducts operations to crack down on trafficking and destroys underground laboratories," he added.

"Thus, the Taliban leadership has managed to reverse the negative trend that emerged during the US presence. Since 2021, heroin availability on the Russian market has fallen sharply, with seizures decreasing threefold — from 1.4 tons to 319 kilograms," Shoigu concluded.