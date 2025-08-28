Gaza Humanitarian Foundation used as tool to repress civilians — Russian mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS, August 27. /TASS/. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) set up by Israel with the US backing cannot be considered a humanitarian mission as it is used as a tool to intimidate and repress civilian population, Russian acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said.

"We would like to draw attention to the activity of the so-called American-Israeli Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Since its establishment this May, the situation has become tragic and absolutely inadmissible. According to various estimates, more than 1,800 Palestinians have died while trying to receive humanitarian aid, with at least 1,000 of them - in the exact vicinity of aid distribution outlets run by this pseudo-humanitarian structure," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Gaza Strip.

"According to the incoming reports, fire at civilians is opened regularly. People, driven to despair, spend nights near food distribution outlets and receive bullets instead. This is not a humanitarian mission. This is violence disguised as good intentions. A policy of intimidation and repression against helpless civilian population is being implemented under the guise of alleged humanitarian activity," he stressed, adding that the activities of the foundation are "dangerous and contradictory to the generally recognized humanitarian principles."

Humanitarian assistance from international humanitarian organizations and UN structures has not been reaching the Gaza Strip since March 2, 2025, when Israel closed all checkpoints. Since May, Israel has been enforcing a new US-backed scheme to organize aid for Gaza residents, which transfers practically exclusive rights to establish distribution centers and provide food and essential goods to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). According to the plan, all international organizations involved in aid efforts, including UN agencies, are to operate solely through the GHF. The plan was severely criticized by international organizations, which insist that the organization of aid distribution centers in the so-called "security zones" in the south of the enclave may entail the forcible displacement of the enclave’s population. Aid deliveries via UN structures have been partially resumed, but are not enough to meet the enclave’s needs.

According to the latest data from Gaza’s health ministry, the overall death toll from Israeli attacks since October 2023 has exceeded 62,000, with more than 157,000 people being wounded. Apart from that, around 270 Gazans, including 112 children, have died of hunger and malnutrition.