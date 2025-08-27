Kremlin spokesman refrains from comment on Vance's remark about compromises on Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin regards the discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump in Alaska as highly significant and necessary. However, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that more detailed efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict should be conducted away from the public eye.

In response to inquiries about US Vice President JD Vance’s remarks - that the Anchorage summit demonstrated Russia’s willingness to make concessions and compromises - Peskov stated, "A meaningful, constructive, and productive conversation took place in Alaska between the two presidents. We value the effectiveness of this dialogue. While issues concerning the Ukrainian settlement were addressed, we believe that discussing certain details publicly would be counterproductive to the overall goal. Such work must remain confidential; only then can meaningful results be achieved."