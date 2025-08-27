Contacts at high or highest level must be well prepared — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Communication at high and highest level must be well prepared in order to produce results, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media, answering a question about the possible increase in the level of the negotiating groups of Russia and Ukraine.

"This work (communication between the negotiating groups of Moscow and Kiev - TASS) is continuing, and we believe that it should continue. Because any other contacts at high or highest level, as we have repeatedly said, must be well prepared in order for these contacts to be productive," the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on the reports about the possibility of revising the level of the negotiating groups of Russia and Ukraine on the Ukrainian settlement.

Earlier, the Russian leader's aide Yury Ushakov said that Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in a telephone conversation spoke in favor of continuing direct negotiations between Moscow and Kiev and discussed the possibility of raising their level.