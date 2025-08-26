MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Negotiations to resolve the Ukrainian crisis are set to significantly influence the upcoming State Duma campaign and shaping voter sentiment. According to Konstantin Kostin, Chairman of the Board of the Civil Society Development Foundation (FDSC), parties capable of adapting flexibly to evolving socio-political developments stand to gain the most.

"It is evident that negotiations surrounding the Ukraine crisis are intertwined with the electoral campaign for the State Duma. While the pre-election period is not yet in its final stretch, its influence is already becoming apparent. These processes will run in parallel," Kostin stated during an FDSC roundtable discussion.

He noted that the duration of the negotiation process remains unpredictable, and its impact on voters could vary widely. "We might see waves of hope and expectation, as well as disappointment - public sentiment is highly volatile. Nevertheless, it’s clear that these developments will shape the election agenda," he added.

Kostin stressed the importance for political parties to prepare for multiple scenarios. "Those who incorporate contingency plans into their strategies and are ready to adapt to potential shifts in the agenda will emerge as the main beneficiaries," he explained.

He also highlighted the crucial role of infrastructure capable of responding swiftly to changes. In his view, United Russia possesses such a foundation, having actively developed its party infrastructure and reconfigured its projects since Vladimir Yakushev’s appointment as Secretary of the General Council last year. This includes conducting audits and reprogramming existing tools to better respond to evolving circumstances.

The next elections for the 9th State Duma are scheduled for September 2026.