About 3,000 Ukrainian troops trapped near Kleban-Byk in Donetsk region — TV channel

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. About 3,000 Ukrainian troops have been encircled near the settlement of Kleban-Byk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), with some of them attempting to counterattack and others to escape on boats across the reservoir, the Zvezda TV channel reported on Friday.

"About 3,000 Ukrainian militants have been trapped in a pocket in the area of Kleban-Byk in the DPR. Almost no land retreat routes from the settlement have been left: some Ukrainian forces are attempting to go on a counteroffensive while some others are trying to escape on boats across the reservoir," the TV channel reported.

Russian artillery has destroyed two Ukrainian infantry platoons and several reinforced concrete weapon emplacements of the enemy’s 93rd separate mechanized brigade and inflicted losses on a platoon of the Azov formation (outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia) near that settlement, it said.

Russian troops have blocked the Ukrainian armed formations near the southern bank of the Kleban-Byk reservoir, which is a hardly surmountable obstacle 500 meters to 1 km wide that is under aimed fire of Russian UAV operators, the TV channel reported.