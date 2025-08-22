No plans for Putin-Zelensky meeting — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. No meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky is planned, the Russian leader will be ready for it when an agenda takes shape, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on NBC News.

"No meeting is being planned," Lavrov said. "Putin will be ready to meet with Zelensky, if the agenda for the summit is prepared. This agenda is not ready at all," he added.

On August 18, following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, US President Donald Trump received Zelensky, as well as Finnish and French Presidents Alexander Stubb and Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The meeting was attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. During the meeting, Trump called Putin, with whom, according to the US leader, he discussed, among other things, the prospects for a meeting between the Russian leader and Zelensky, and then trilateral negotiations. According to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, the leaders of Russia and the US expressed support for continuing direct consultations between Moscow and Kiev, including the idea of raising their level.