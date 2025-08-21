MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia has always been generous and therefore will be able to restore relations with Ukraine after the conflict ends, Governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo said in an interview with TASS.

"The participation of other foreign states in this process, which are located far from Russia and from Ukraine as well, is somewhat indirect. But we were, are and will remain neighbors. We know for sure that Russia has always been magnanimous. And after the conflict ends, we will restore good-neighborly relations nonetheless. We are inextricably linked," he said.

Saldo emphasized that any peace agreement always leads to progress and cooperation.