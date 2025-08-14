MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Ukraine currently doesn’t have the capability to restore the missile production sites destroyed in a joint operation by the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday, and going forward it will have to depend solely on Western supplies of this type of weaponry, military expert Alexander Stepanov told TASS.

"The destruction of these facilities, the remnants of the Soviet military-industrial complex, suggests that they are unlikely to fully restore their production cycle any time soon. Kiev has effectively become 100% dependent on external supplies of components, the chemical basis, and the elemental base for producing ammunition and explosives. They are unable to independently produce missile systems without stable NATO supplies," the expert pointed out.

Stepanov emphasized the importance of the operation's comprehensive nature, interdepartmental organization, and operational content. He also noted the significance of the participation of key specialists from the special services, who provided timely and reliable access to valuable information for guiding high-precision weapons. The FSB carried out extensive work to identify the enemy's forces and resources, which made it possible to uncover the locations of key military industry facilities, identify members of the Ukrainian special services involved in counterintelligence at these enterprises, expose their agents, and neutralize Kiev's plans to use missile weapons on Russia’s territory. Stepanov also mentioned that Ukrainian terrorists were planning to use a "dirty bomb," which could pose a significant threat to the Russian civilian population and the environment in the potential strike zone.

The FSB press office reported today that, in cooperation with the Russian Defense Ministry, it conducted a joint special operation, inflicting fire damage on facilities of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex involved in producing Sapsan operational-tactical missile systems. Four enterprises were hit: two in Pavlograd in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, and two in Shostka in the Sumy Region.