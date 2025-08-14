LUGANSK, August 14. /TASS/. All settlements of the Donetsk People’s Republic located at its junction with the Dnepropetrovsk Region are now under Russian control following the liberation of Iskra, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

On August 14, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that servicemen from the Battlegroup South had liberated Iskra in the DPR.

"The liberation of Iskra marks the final stage of freeing the DPR in this sector (at the junction of the DPR and the Dnepropetrovsk Region - TASS). Our servicemen have now liberated the last settlement that remained under Ukrainian control at this junction," Marochko said.