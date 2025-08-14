Russia destroys backup facility for Ukrainian long-range missiles production

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. A joint operation by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Defense Ministry has destroyed a backup facility of the Pavlograd Chemical Plant, which had been involved in the production of Sapsan long-range missiles for the Ukrainian army, the FSB reported.

"As Russian troops advanced towards the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry ordered the evacuation of the production facilities and warehouses of the Pavlograd Chemical Plant to a backup site in the village of Vakulenchuk, in the Zhytomyr Region," the report stated. It further noted that the plant was struck, along with four other facilities producing Sapsan missiles.

The Ukrainian missile program, funded by Germany, involved chemical facilities in the Dnepropetrovsk Region intended for storing solid fuel for the Sapsan missile complex; the Pavlograd Mechanical Plant, responsible for assembling rocket bodies, propulsion systems, control systems, and warheads; and two enterprises in Shostka, in the Sumy Region — the Zvezda plant and the State Research Institute of Chemical Products.

Zvezda manufactured gunpowder and charges for artillery weapons, while the research institute produced rocket fuel for flamethrower systems and developed new types of gunpowder.

Earlier, the FSB reported that the Federal Security Service, in cooperation with the Russian Defense Ministry, had carried out a joint special operation resulting in the destruction of Ukrainian defense industry facilities involved in the creation of operational-tactical missile systems.

Coordinated actions by the security agencies were said to have prevented the destruction of targets deep inside Russian territory and to have eliminated the technical base for the production of Ukrainian long-range ballistic missiles.