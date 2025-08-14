Russian forces make serious breakthrough in DPR — officer

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian forces have made a large-scale breakthrough in the Krasnoarmeisk area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, told TASS.

According to Alaudinov, the Russian army is advancing in the Donetsk area, liberating large territories.

"A serious breakthrough has been made in the Krasnoarmeisk area in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Our forces have advanced far into this territory," he stressed.