Russian parliament speaker arrives in North Korea on official visit

PYONGYANG, August 13. /TASS/. The speaker of the Russian parliament’s lower chamber, Vyacheslav Volodin, led the Russian delegation that arrived on an official visit to Pyongyang, the capital of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), the State Duma’s press service said.

"The Speaker of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, and the State Duma delegation that he leads, arrived in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on an official visit at the invitation of the DPRK Supreme People’s Assembly," the statement says.

The visit will continue until August 15. Its agenda includes a series of meetings and participation in festive events marking the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from the Japanese colonial rule.