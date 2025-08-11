Almost half of accidents at sea due to ship defects — Maritime Board

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Almost a half of accidents at sea is due to malfunctions of ships and therefore their construction and upgrade are subject to particular control, Nikolay Patrushev, the presidential aide and the head of the Maritime Board, said in an interview with the government-published daily Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"According to our data, almost a half of all accidents at sea is associated with technical malfunctions of ships. That is why construction and upgrade of the civilian fleet are particularly controlled by the Maritime Board," Patrushev said, speaking about tougher responsibility for violations during maritime operations.

The government has recently approved the 2035 Shipbuilding Industry Development Strategy to revamp the navy and the civilian fleet and shipbuilding facilities, the Kremlin aide said.

"The plan for its implementation is being prepared at present," Patrushev added.