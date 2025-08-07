MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has suffered the loss of nine Starlink satellite communication stations and 12 unmanned aerial vehicle control points in the operational zone of the Russia's Battlegroup East over the past 24 hours, Alexey Yakovlev, head of the grouping's press center, reported.

"Over the course of the day, the enemy lost more than 210 servicemen, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, eight automobiles, nine Starlink satellite communication terminals and 12 drone command posts," Yakovlev stated.

He added that units of the battlegroup continued advancing into the depth of enemy defenses, inflicting damage on personnel and equipment of three mechanized brigades, one mountain assault brigade, two territorial defense brigades of the Ukrainian military and one brigade of Ukraine's national guard in the areas of the settlements of Velikomikhailovka, Iskra, Timirovka, Novonikolaevka, Poltavka, Olgovskoe, Novoivanovka and Aleksandrograd.