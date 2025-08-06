IAEA to be notified of Ukrainian strike on nuke plant, shown place of shelling

MELITOPOL, August 6. /TASS/. The administration of the Zaporozhye nuclear power station will notify the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about Ukraine’s artillery strike on the territory of the plant and, if possible, show the place of shelling, Director Yury Chernichuk said.

"The IAEA experts will be notified of the new act tomorrow morning. If it is possible, we will show them the place of the shelling," Chernichuk said in a video provided to TASS by the nuclear power plant's press service.

The director said that after the artillery shelling the nuclear power plant and its staff are operating normally. The damaged transport workshop is functioning, "staff transportation is underway, there is no criticism," he said.

Chernichuk also said that the increased attacks on the territory and facilities of the plant are alarming.

"Because both the printing house and the transport workshop in particular are critical station infrastructure facilities that provide all transport logistics. And this causes great concern and poses an immediate threat to the safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant," the director emphasized.

On August 6, the Ukrainian army fired artillery at the industrial zone of Energodar in the area where the transport workshop and printing plant of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant are located. There were no casualties, windows in the buildings of the printing house and the transport department were damaged. The plant said that the safety of its operation was fully ensured, the radiation background was normal, and there was no threat to people and the environment.

Throughout the summer of 2025, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repeatedly attacked residential buildings and civilian infrastructure facilities in the city of Energodar and the Zaporozhye NPP. In particular, Ukrainian drones attacked the plant’s training center with the world's only full-scale reactor room simulator several times.