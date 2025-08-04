Sanctions toughening by the US encroaches on Global South’s sovereignty — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Toughening of tariff barriers by the United States against countries of the Global South directly encroaches on sovereignty of countries and meddles with their affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Washington cannot "reconcile with loss of hegemony in the evolving multipolar world structure and continues pursuing the neocolonial policy in an attempt to hold its positions, and uses politicized levers of economic pressure against those refusing to steer astern of it at the international stage," she said.

"Such policy of the United States is the direct encroachment on the national sovereignty of countries, the attempt to interfere in their internal affairs, to say nothing that it is fraught with slowdown of economic growth, damage to chains of supplies, and fragmentation of the global economy," Zakharova stressed.