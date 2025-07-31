Initiative to improve relations with Russia should come from US — Russian MFA

UN, July 31. /TASS/. Russia assumes that the initiative to eliminate irritants in the US-Russian relations should come from Washington as the actions of the United States led to the deterioration of interaction between the two countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Russian reporters.

"The irritants you mentioned should be eliminated, of course. We are ready for this. But first of all, they must be eliminated by the American side, because it was the initiator of such a sad state of affairs in bilateral relations," he said in response to a question asked by TASS. "We are supporters of normal, good, mutually respectful development of relations with all countries of the world, including the US," Vershinin noted.