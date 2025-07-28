Russia-US dialogue shows there still are reasonable people in West — Lavrov

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, July 28. /TASS/. Dialogue between Moscow and US President Donald Trump’s administration indicates that there still are reasonable people in Western countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The dialogue that we maintain with the Trump administration indicates that there still are reasonable people in the West. They have quite serious support, which is evident from developments inside the United States," he pointed out at the Terra Scientia National Educational Youth Forum.

Lavrov stressed that Russia "has always called for dialogue, even in the hardest of times." "As I have already said, the Soviet Union and the United States never cut dialogue during the Cold War. And what I believe is important to note today is that during the Cold War, we had mutual respect. This is not the case now," he added. "Europe is just caught up in a hysteria, that’s all I can say," Lavrov added.

"Clearly, it’s largely about struggling to remain in power. They realize that the hundreds of billions of euros they have put into Ukraine were to make it fight Russia, kill our soldiers, carry out terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure facilities, and send hired killers to assassinate our politicians and journalists. The only reason why Europe is doing it all is to use Ukrainians as cannon fodder in order to eliminate Russia as a rival," Lavrov concluded.