MELITOPOL, July 25. /TASS/. The security of key facilities at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has not been affected following a Ukrainian drone strike on a parking lot near the station’s fire department, with the plant continuing to operate as usual, ZNPP officials reported.

"It is important to emphasize that the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant remains operational as normal. The security of the plant’s core infrastructure has not been breached," the ZNPP Telegram channel stressed.