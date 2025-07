DONETSK, July 25. /TASS/. Russian forces knocked out the Ukrainian combat group from its positions in the settlement of Zelyony Gai in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the DPR head, told TASS on Friday.

"The Battlegroup East knocked out the enemy from Zelyony Gai northwest of Komar," the adviser said.

Three settlements remain under the Ukrainian army’s control in the south Donetsk direction, he specified.