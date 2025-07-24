Putin congratulates Russian investigators on professional holiday

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated officers from the Investigative Committee, investigators working for the Interior Ministry and the Federal Security Service on their professional holiday.

"Congratulations on your professional holiday, the National Investigation Officers’ Day," Putin said. "Thank you for your effective and hard work. What you do matters greatly and is instrumental for our people, society and for Russia in general."

In his words, investigation officers are addressing criminal threats in some of their most dangerous forms, including organized crime and corruption, drug trafficking, terrorism and extremism. "This requires maximum dedication, as well as a clear-eyed and impartial attitude when undertaking preliminary criminal investigations," the Russian leader said.