Russia needs advanced navy capable of responding to any threats — Putin

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia's navy should be well-equipped in order to be able to adequately respond to current and future threats, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on the development of the Navy’s submarine forces.

"We need an advanced and well-equipped navy, capable of responding to both current and future threats and challenges," he emphasized.

"Increasing the capabilities of the Navy, including its submarine forces, is one of our priorities," Putin noted, adding: "It is of paramount importance to us.".