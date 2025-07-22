ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will not be able to simply wash his hands of the Ukraine conflict, as America’s standing as a global superpower obliges continued involvement, State Duma lawmaker and commander of the 7th Assault Brigade of Russia’s Volunteer Corps in the special military operation zone, Alexander Boroday, told TASS.

His remarks came in response to an article by former US National Security Advisor John Bolton, published in The Wall Street Journal, in which Bolton asserted that Trump is interested in abandoning mediation in the Ukrainian conflict - despite his decision to supply Kiev with Patriot air defense systems.

"I find it doubtful that Trump will withdraw from the Ukrainian conflict. That’s just wishful thinking from our analysts," Boroday said. "Trump has repeatedly made campaign promises to bring the conflict to an end. He is not one to back down. And given that the US retains its superpower status under his leadership, America cannot step back from the most pressing global issue - the conflict in Ukraine," he added.

On July 14, Trump announced that the US would continue supplying weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, provided that Europe covers the cost. NATO, he said, would be responsible for coordinating the process.

The US president also warned that if Washington and Moscow fail to reach a settlement within 50 days, the United States would impose import tariffs of approximately 100% on Russia and its trading partners. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent later clarified that Washington would urge its European allies to follow suit, including imposing similar tariffs on buyers of Russian oil.