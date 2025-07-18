Russia nixes defense cooperation agreement with Germany

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a resolution terminating a defense cooperation agreement with Germany that goes back nearly 30 years.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has been instructed to notify the German side about this decision.

The agreement was signed in 1996.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that the agreement no longer makes sense given the sad state of relations between the two countries. It "doesn’t correspond to the current state of Russian-German interstate relations stemming from the openly hostile policy of the German authorities and the German government’s increasingly aggressive military plans," it said, adding that the German leadership is deliberately indoctrinating the German population into viewing Russia as the bad guy and openly provoking escalation of the military-political situation.