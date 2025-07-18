Russia not ruling out countermeasures against new EU sanctions — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia does not exclude countermeasures after analyzing the 18th package of EU sanctions, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS.

"Certainly, we will analyze their impact on our economy. We will take measures supporting our interests in case of necessity. And some countermeasures are also possible," the high-ranking diplomat said.

The 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union expands the black list of individuals and legal entities, lowers the price ceiling for Russian oil purchases in the EU, excludes the possibility of resuming Nord Stream gas pipelines’ operations, introduces restrictions against oil tankers and banks, and sets new export restrictions.