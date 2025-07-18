MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy predicts that NATO will have to face major problems because of the potential costs of Ukraine’s rearmament.

On July 14, US President Donald Trump made a previously announced statement on the Ukraine issue. He said in NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s presence that he was disappointed in Russia and its president, and announced plans to continue sending weapons and military equipment to Kiev as long as the EU pays for arms shipments in coordination with NATO.

"This will result in the destruction of the North Atlantic Alliance’s member states. They will have to pay the US for weapons to send them to Ukraine at the expense of their own prosperity. We will destroy these weapons along with those who operate them," Tolstoy said in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

When speaking about Trump’s promise to provide Kiev with Patriot air defense systems, the senior Russian lawmaker pointed out that Russia also possessed long-range weapons. "Western weapons will be a legitimate target for us wherever they are," he stressed.

Tolstoy said, however, that Russia would not use the weapons to provoke the EU and NATO. "We will use long-range weapons, but not against Western countries. Our priority is to destroy Ukraine’s energy and military infrastructure. We have enough forces and equipment to carry this out," the State Duma deputy speaker concluded.