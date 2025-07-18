Russia took no hostile actions against Moldova, only responded — envoy

CHISINAU, July 18. /TASS/. Moscow has responded with reciprocal measures to the expulsion of its diplomats from Chisinau and has taken no unfriendly steps toward Moldova, Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov told TASS in an interview, commenting on the decline of diplomatic relations.

"This is certainly not Russia’s choice, as over all these years, we have not taken a single unfriendly step toward Moldova. Yes, there were reciprocal actions in response to restrictive measures, primarily against the Russian embassy, but beyond that, nothing has been done that would harm Moldova. Reciprocal measures are a normal practice, but we were not the initiators. Nor did we seek a deterioration in these relations," the diplomat emphasized.

According to him, Moscow continues to be guided by the 2001 bilateral agreement in its relations with Chisinau.

Relations between the two countries began to worsen after pro-European forces came to power in Moldova in 2021. In 2023, Chisinau expelled dozens of Russian diplomats. The expulsion of Russian diplomats was preceded by publications in the Moldovan mass media and on social networks alleging that the number of antennas on the building of the Russian embassy indicated that it might be engaged in spying and attempting to destabilize Moldovan internal affairs. Moscow responded with reciprocal measures, and government-level contacts have virtually ceased. The Russian Foreign Ministry dismissed the publication as false.