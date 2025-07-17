Russia says its air defenses downed 21 Ukrainian drones over Bryansk Region

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 21 Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk region between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Moscow time, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Three other drones were destroyed over the Kaluga, Oryol and Ryazan regions over the same timeframe.

"Between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Moscow time on July 17, air defenses destroyed 24 fixed-wing Ukrainian drones: 21 drones over the Bryansk Region, one drone over the Kaluga Region, one drone over the Oryol Region and one drone over the Ryazan Region," it said in a statement.