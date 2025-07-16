Russia to consider construction of access roads to borders with China, North Korea — Putin

MAGNITOGORSK, July 16. /TASS/. Russia will consider issues of building access roads to the state border with Kazakhstan, Mongolia, China and North Korea, President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are going to continue proactively develop the East route. It should be extended to Tyumen and linked with the upgraded backbone road network of Siberia and the Far East. This is exactly what I meant that there will be more to the launch of this section," Putin said at the opening ceremony of the M-12 East section via a videoconference link.

"Certainly, issues will be considered of constructing approach motorways to the state border with Kazakhstan, Mongolia, China, and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. This will significantly increase our transit capabilities," the Russian leader added.

"The route will be incorporated into the international transport architecture, become an important, competitive and logistical artery," Putin said.