{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia to consider construction of access roads to borders with China, North Korea — Putin

"This will significantly increase our transit capabilities," the Russian leader stressed
© Alexander Kazakov/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MAGNITOGORSK, July 16. /TASS/. Russia will consider issues of building access roads to the state border with Kazakhstan, Mongolia, China and North Korea, President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are going to continue proactively develop the East route. It should be extended to Tyumen and linked with the upgraded backbone road network of Siberia and the Far East. This is exactly what I meant that there will be more to the launch of this section," Putin said at the opening ceremony of the M-12 East section via a videoconference link.

"Certainly, issues will be considered of constructing approach motorways to the state border with Kazakhstan, Mongolia, China, and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. This will significantly increase our transit capabilities," the Russian leader added.

"The route will be incorporated into the international transport architecture, become an important, competitive and logistical artery," Putin said.

Tags
Foreign policyVladimir Putin
Anti-Russian sanctions
Slovakia, Malta block anti-Russian sanctions package — Reuters
Slovakia is going to block sanctions until its concerns are eliminated concerning the carve-out for it from the plan of the European Commission to fully ban Russian gas purchases since 2027
Read more
Trump says Ukraine shouldn’t strike Moscow
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier that the US president did not encourage Vladimir Zelensky to carry out further strikes deeper inside Russia
Read more
Number of wounded in Ukrainian attack on Voronezh Region grows to 27 people — governor
Alexander Gusev said that 14 people required hospitalization, including four minors, the rest were treated on an outpatient basis
Read more
Even with Western arms Kiev may struggle to sustain conflict — Ukrainian lawmaker
Victoria Grib said that the Western partners must provide assistance to the Kiev regime with personnel
Read more
Europe can’t produce weapons that Ukraine needs, says US envoy to NATO
"The US is the premier manufacturer of these weapons systems and they are going to deliver them to Europe and Europe is going to pay for them," US Permanent Representative to NATO Matt Whitaker said
Read more
Bank of Russia may lower key rate to 18% annually in July — lawmaker
On June 6, the Bank of Russia lowered the key rate by 100 basis points to 20% annually, after a prolonged period of maintaining it at 21%
Read more
Armenian PM Pashinyan announces his country’s request to join SCO
Armenia would like to maintain partnership relations in the north, in the south, in the west, and in the east, Nikol Pashinyan explained
Read more
'Inappropriate' pressure on Trump and sanction war: Lavrov’s remarks
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that the anti-Russian sanctions war will backfire on those who started it
Read more
Economic relations with Russia more important for countries than trade with the US
Adviser of the Center of Expertise for WTO matters Maxim Medvedkov noted that countries with extra tariffs applied against them may not stop procurements in Russia
Read more
Ukraine limits operations amid Russian offensive due to US arms delays — media
The sources noted that Ukrainian troops "express exasperation and anger" over the uncertainty surrounding new US arms shipments
Read more
EU fails to agree on anti-Russian sanctions again — Kallas
The discussion at the level of ambassadors will "continue tomorrow," Vice President of the European Commission noted
Read more
Press review: Trump’s military plans in focus as Russian experts dismiss tariff threat
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 16th
Read more
Ukrainian lawmakers vote to allow people over 60 years old to serve
The bill enables those who have turned 60 but "are still willing and physically fit to remain in the army" to sign up for military service
Read more
Melania Trump could have influenced decision on arms supplies to Ukraine — The Times
As the paper points out, despite the large number of national security advisers and foreign policy analysts in the White House, it is the wife of the US president whose opinion may be the most significant
Read more
Ukraine awaits clarification on Trump’s promise related to Patriot systems
Skibitsky said Trump in his comments on Patriots could have been referring to interceptor missiles, launching stations or entire batteries comprising multiple launchers and radar and control systems
Read more
Paris not going to join initiative of sending US weapons to Kiev — newspaper
According to the report, French President Emmanuel Macron has long advocated for Europeans to build up their own defense industrial base by buying weapons made by European manufacturers
Read more
NATO strike on Transnistria would derail talks, lawmaker warns
Andrey Safonov cited media reports about the deployment of military advisers from Romania and France to Moldova
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat calls Trump ultimatum 'strange' as Kiev was not asked to negotiate
"The course they are following is absolutely clear to us: it is aimed at exhausting Russia as much as possible," Alexander Grushko stressed
Read more
Liberation of Novokhatskoye paves way for further Russian advance
According to the report, the Russian Defense Ministry Service members of 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of Battlegroup East carried out a successful offensive operation
Read more
No survivors in helicopter crash in Russia’s Khabarovsk region — Emergencies Ministry
"Russian Emergencies Ministry rescuers jointly with investigators are analyzing fragments of the aircraft and looking for flight recorders at the site of the crash to establish the cause behind it," the ministry said.
Read more
Russia does not care about Trump’s 'theatrical ultimatum,' says Medvedev
This is Moscow’s first official reaction to the statements Trump made yesterday
Read more
Ukrainian army might have shrunk by over 200,000 in 2025 due to casualties, desertions
Meanwhile, TASS estimates - based on reports from the Russian Defense Ministry - suggest that Ukraine may have lost over 265,000 military personnel in combat during the first six months of 2025
Read more
Russian troops liberate Novokhatskoye community in Donetsk region over past day
The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,255 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Ukrainians post military recruitment center addresses on social media — source
The source added that "such publication demonstrate real attitudes in Ukraine toward mobilization and the ongoing conflict"
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 125 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Kremlin urges broader support in pushing Ukraine to resume talks
Dmitry Peskov said that mediatory efforts mostly from the United States are key here
Read more
Russia closely monitors issue of long-range arms supplies to Kiev regime — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, this topic is certainly near the top of the agenda
Read more
Armenian PM says country more likely to exit CSTO than restore membership
Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan had frozen participation in the work of the CSTO, as it allegedly created threats to the sovereignty of the republic
Read more
Czech Republic not to join US plan on arms purchases for Ukraine — PM
Petr Fiala said Prague will focus on other projects and tracks to help Ukraine
Read more
Western aid to Ukraine not on up and up — expert
Alexey Mukhin said that Russia could help the world community to see and understand this corruption scheme
Read more
Lavrov says NATO failed to ‘swallow’ Ukraine but makes it look like it will succeed later
According to the minister, NATO countries want to "advance their infrastructure to the Far East, Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia, and to create nuclear-capable alliances there"
Read more
China-Russia relations will continue to advance amid global turbulence — expert
Liu Jun expressed confidence that mutual trust between Moscow and Beijing will strengthen in the future
Read more
Russian forces capture foreign mercenaries in DPR, scout says
According to the scout with the callsign Husky, the foreigners were stationed in a building that Russian forces seized in about five minutes
Read more
Trump gives no clear answer whether he expects to meet with Putin
US President suggested to see how things would go with Putin, adding that so far, he is very disappointed with him
Read more
Russian writer Akunin’s legal defense files appeal against his 14-year imprisonment
Boris Akunin was sentenced by a court’s decision in absentia to 14 years in prison on charges of publicly justifying terrorism, aiding terrorist activities and evading obligations under Russia’s laws on foreign agents
Read more
EU to adopt 18th package of sanctions against Russia in near future — German minister
Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against underestimating the situation
Read more
Europe’s aggressive stance borders on irrationality — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that the Europeans are displaying a completely aggressive militarist stance, declaring their intention to spend enormous funds to purchase weapons, to further provoke the continuation of war
Read more
Capture of Voskresenka gave Russia control of 5 km of DPR border, analyst says
According to Andrey Marochko, the liberation of Voskresenka also points to a consistent advance of Russian forces near the settlement of Komar
Read more
Berlin turns dangerous again — Kremlin on German defense minister’s remarks
Dmitry Peskov commented on Boris Pistorius’ statement that Germans are ready to kill Russian soldiers in the event of a war between the two countries
Read more
Syria says has right to self-defense amid Israeli strikes
The Syrian Foreign Ministry called on residents of the city of Al-Suwayda to "rally around the Syrian army and not take part in any suspicious projects," without specifying which projects it meant
Read more
Russian basketballer Kasatkin voices concerns over conditions in French prison — embassy
The embassy has reportedly relayed Daniil Kasatkin’s concerns to the prison administration
Read more
Russia and Nigeria discuss energy sector cooperation
Special attention was given to cooperation within the frameworks of OPEC+ and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum
Read more
Russian diplomat says that in absence of real negotiations, special op to continue
"We are unshakable in this position. We would like Washington and NATO in general to treat it with the utmost seriousness," Sergey Ryabkov stated
Read more
Russia seeks clarity on Trump’s 50-day Ukraine deadline — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed to earlier deadlines of 24 hours and of 100 days
Read more
Putin to respond to Trump’s remarks if he deems it necessary — Kremlin
On July 14, the US president made a previously announced statement on the Ukraine issue
Read more
Von der Leyen's standing as EU chief 'shaken' — MEP
According to Zsuzsanna Borvendeg, it was clear in advance that the vote of no confidence would not pass, but the fact that the matter was even put to a vote was a signal in itself
Read more
US fine with Sviridenko’s appointment as PM as she signed minerals deal — former PM
Nikolay Azarov pointed out that Yuliya Sviridenko "has never worked a single day at a specific business or industrial enterprise"
Read more
Russian army traps Ukrainian battlegroup in two pockets near Dzerzhinsk in DPR — expert
Given the Russian army’s advance near Katerinovka, the Ukrainian troops "that tried to hold their positions as long as possible" may also be encircled, Andrey Marochko added
Read more
Russia’s Medvedev responds to Trump by saying 'one really bad thing' would be WWIII
Donald Trump said earlier on Tuesday that if it weren’t for him "really bad things would have already happened to Russia"
Read more
Trump’s weapons announcement may fuel armed conflict, former Ukrainian PM says
Nikolay Azarov said that the Kiev regime is financed totally by the West, including through the delivery of weapons and even equipment for the maintenance of thermal power plants
Read more
China sees diplomacy as only option in Ukrainian crisis — Foreign Ministry on NATO threats
Lin Jian also expressed hope that "all parties will be able to contribute to further resolution of the Ukrainian crisis"
Read more
Trump's tariff ultimatum against Russia political maneuver — analyst
Malek Dudakov suggested that even if sanctions are imposed against Russia, the United States will make a large number of exceptions
Read more
Remnants of sanity in Europe, nuclear doctrine provisions: new comments from Kremlin
All provisions of Russia's nuclear doctrine, including the responsibility of nuclear powers to "encourage" non-nuclear states, remain unchanged
Read more
Kiev views Trump’s remarks as green light for war, not peace — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the US president voiced the decision "made both by Washington, NATO countries and directly in Brussels"
Read more
Critical infrastructure sites damaged in two regions in Ukraine’s north
Objects were damaged in the settlements of Khotiyevka and Glukhov
Read more
Putin opens M-12 East highway section
The highway crosses territories of Bashkortostan, the Perm Region, and the Sverdlovsk Region
Read more
Ukraine turns into 'toxic' secondary issue for NATO, top Russian security official says
Sergey Shoigu specified that since 2022, NATO members had allocated over $234 bln in aid to the Zelensky regime, with the US providing more than half of that money
Read more
Press review: Trump lashes out at Moscow as Zelensky reshuffles cabinet and extends law
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 15th
Read more
Russian troops about to encircle Kupyansk, Kiev forces in dire situation — official
Vitaly Ganchev added that the mood of Ukrainian armed formations and mobilized soldiers is low
Read more
US supplies of Patriot missile defense systems underway according to NATO deal, says Trump
On July 14, Trump said that Washington decided to continue providing weapons and other military equipment to Kiev if Europe picked up the bill for such supplies
Read more
Hungary opposes allocating €100 billion from EU budget to Ukraine — Orban
According to the Hungarian PM, the European Commission’s budget initiative "surprised everyone" in the EU
Read more
Houthis send drones to attack military facility, southern Israeli port of Eilat
In a speech aired by the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said the movement has carried out "a well-coordinated operation with the use of three drones"
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about Israeli strikes on Syria
According to the media reports, the drone strike targeted the Syrian army’s military equipment; no accurate date is available on damage and casualties among troops
Read more
Trump didn’t encourage Ukraine to make more strikes inside Russia, White House says
Karoline Leavitt said that the US president was merely asking a question, not encouraging further killing
Read more
More than half of Americans do not approve of Trump’s policy course — survey
41% of the Americans positively assess the president’s actions
Read more
Trump’s decision on Ukraine aimed at freezing settlement until September — expert
Alexander Mikhailov suggested that the delay could have been caused by the fact that the summer recess is currently under way in the United States and Europe, and active political life will resume no earlier than September
Read more
US President Trump denies talking to Putin after his July 14 statements
On July 14, US leader said that Washington decided to continue providing weapons and other military equipment to Kiev if Europe picked up the bill for such supplies
Read more
American who backed Moscow in Donbass writes book about his experience
From 2022 to 2024, Daniel Richard Martindale was on a territory controlled by the Kiev regime where, risking his life, he was gathering information for Russia
Read more
Ukraine’s economy shrunk by at least twofold — former Ukrainian PM
According to Nikolay Azarov, the national budget amounts to roughly $60 bln, but the bulk of this figure consists of subsidies
Read more
Russia, other BRICS members to defend their interests — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that a gradual pivot away from the dollar is now unstoppable, with statistics confirming the trend by showing how the dollar's share in world trade has changed
Read more
IDF reports striking Syria’s military headquarters in Damascus
The attack was carried out amid the escalation in the south of Syria where clashes between gunmen from Arab tribes and Druze self-defense forces supported by Israel are taking place
Read more
EU plans to militarize itself at Russia's expense — top security official
"The intention to militarize the European space is obvious," Sergey Shoigu said
Read more
BRICS gaining strength as alternative to unipolar US model — observer
"China, Russia, and other non-Western countries are building a viable alternative to the US-led world order," Ted Snider wrote
Read more
Negotiations with Kiev proceeding with difficulty — Russian human rights ombudswoman
According to Tatiana Moskalkova, the Russian side is doing everything in its power to bring back the peaceful residents of Kursk Region
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about Ukraine’s overnight drone attack on Russian regions
According to the latest data, sixteen people were injured in a Ukrainian UAV attack on the southern Voronezh Region
Read more
Artificial US structures in South Caucasus not to work, Russian role safe — expert
Stanislav Pritchin explained that the precedents of external control of transport corridors are extremely rare and it is difficult to imagine that Azerbaijan would agree to depend on an infrastructure that is not entirely friendly to Azerbaijan
Read more
Titanic efforts being made to derail Russia-US dialogue — RDIF CEO
Kirill Dmitriev said the Western media "should act more responsibly and actually check its sources"
Read more
Trump says unnecessary holding another urgent round of talks with Iran
"I'm in no rush to talk, because we obliterated their site," the US leader said
Read more
Former Romanian presidential candidate Georgescu to remain under court-ordered supervision
Georgescu is banned from leaving Romania without a permit from the authorities and wearing weapons
Read more
Typhoon-PVO combat vehicle completes state tests
Vehicle has entered mass production, Director General of the Kupol plant Fanil Ziyatdinov reported
Read more
Zelensky says 'ready for action' if Kiev gets longer-range weapons
Vladimir Zelensky also downplayed the possibility of Kiev using this force, saying that Russia should know "about its existence"
Read more
Paris, allies discuss sending troops to Ukraine, French politician says
When speaking about how French citizens would react to such a decision, Bruno Fuchs noted that French President Emmanuel Macron didn't need to worry about what the voting public thinks
Read more
Kremlin reminds nuclear powers of their responsibility for inciting non-nuclear states
Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia’s nuclear doctrine remains in effect
Read more
Russia will not tolerate demands — senior diplomat about Trump’s new plan
Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that Moscow favors a diplomatic resolution of the Ukraine conflict and is ready to negotiate
Read more
Vatican pledges to facilitate return of Russians from Ukraine
Earlier, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova reported that 30 residents of Russia’s Kursk Region remained in Ukraine’s Sumy Region
Read more
Kiev believes Trump's communication style misleading — media
Vadim Skibitsky, Deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, complained on Tuesday about the lack of accuracy in Trump’s announcement of a transfer of 17 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Kiev
Read more
NATO countries uninterested in peace in Ukraine — Russian deputy foreign minister
Alexander Grushko recalled NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s remarks about plas to make Ukraine "more lethal"
Read more
Trump seeks to break deadlock, spark dialogue on Ukraine — senator
According to Grigory Karasin, the overwhelming majority of politicians and observers feel the impasse
Read more
Prospects for resuming Russia-Europe dialogue exist — top Russian security official
Sergey Shoigu pointed to the growing number of Europeans who doubt Brussels’s strategy of uncompromising confrontation with Russia
Read more
Trump says 50 days is not too long to reach deal on Ukraine
As the US president claimed, "it could be sooner than that"
Read more
Russia to consider construction of access roads to borders with China, North Korea — Putin
"This will significantly increase our transit capabilities," the Russian leader stressed
Read more
US arms supplies to Ukraine never stopped but EU now foots bill — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also added that "Europeans have become obsessed with their militaristic mindset, declaring their intention to spend unthinkable funds on arms purchases," to continue fueling the war even further
Read more
NATO remains a key threat to Russia’s security — Shoigu
The Russian Security Council secretary drew attention to the fact that "according to official data alone, the size of the alliance’s military personnel equals over 4 million troops and the bloc has over 50,000 tanks and armored fighting vehicles"
Read more
Ukraine builds defense line near Kupyansk but can’t hold off Russian forces — officials
According to the latest reports, forward units of the Russian Armed Forces are already one or two kilometers from the outskirts of Kupyansk, which is confirmed by reports from local residents
Read more
Israel vows to cease attacks on Syrian military facilities — source from Axios
Earlier, a curfew was imposed in Al-Suwayda, as the Internal Security Forces and the Syrian army drove self-defense squads from the city center
Read more
Kremlin warns of harsh impact on Europeans’ wallets from EU policy
On Monday, Donald Trump announced that the US will sell modern weapons to NATO member states to be delivered to Ukraine
Read more
Kiev capable of coming up with its own ‘dirty bomb,’ says country’s ex-PM Azarov
According to Nikolay Azarov, Ukraine currently lacks the scientific potential to create capable nuclear weapons
Read more
UN special rapporteur calls on Hague Group countries to sever relations with Israel
"To consider occupation as a routine business practice means to be its accomplice," Francesca Albanese said
Read more
Kremlin finds Trump’s latest remarks serious, says will need time to analyze his rhetoric
At a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the US leader said he was "disappointed" with Russia and personally President Vladimir Putin
Read more
China unlikely to abandon Russian oil over Trump tariffs — experts
Director of Research at the Institute for Energy and Finance Alexey Belogoryev likewise does not expect any immediate impact on the market from the potential tariffs
Read more
DPR head notes US citizen Martindale’s contribution to liberation of Kurakhovo
According to Denis Pushilin, commanders and servicemen from the 29th Army of the Eastern Military District confirmed that precisely the data provided by Daniel Martindale became the basis in preparing the operation
Read more