Lavrov, Xi Jinping discuss preparations for Putin's visit to China

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed preparations for Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to China, where he will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over militaristic Japan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Lavrov conveyed to the Chinese leader friendly greetings and best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin. A number of issues related to bilateral political communication at the highest level were discussed, including preparations for the visit of the Russian head of state to China to participate in the SCO summit and the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over militaristic Japan," the ministry noted.

"Xi welcomed the upcoming visit to China of the Russian leader, with whom he shares a long-standing and strong friendship," the statement added.

Xi also praised Russian-Chinese relations and reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with Moscow. "Xi Jinping gave a high assessment of bilateral relations and reaffirmed the focus on further building up the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction with Russia," the ministry concluded.