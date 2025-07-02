Putin thanks Kygyzstan for special status of Russian language

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Moscow is grateful to Kyrgyzstan for supporting the Russian language at schools, President Vladimir Putin told his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Zhaparov.

"We pay due attention to the humanitarian component of our cooperation, and first of all, we are talking about education. There are 204 teachers from Russia working in 43 schools," Putin said.

"There is a plan to increase the number of schools teaching in Russian. I would like to note and thank you for the fact that the Russian language has been given a special status in Kyrgyzstan. This allows us to work more efficiently in several other areas, including in the economic sphere."