Russia’s Kruzenstern sailing ship pays friendly visit to Morocco’s Casablanca port

RABAT, July 2. /TASS/. The Kruzenstern, a classic Russian sailing ship, arrived at the port of Casablanca, Morocco’s largest city, on Wednesday morning, Mikhail Tarasov, head of Russia’s Federal Fishery Agency office in Morocco, told TASS.

According to Tarasov, the ship will remain in Casablanca for several days. "This visit by the Kruzenstern, not the first to the kingdom, is significant for Russian-Moroccan relations and for our compatriots who will have the opportunity to visit the famous vessel," he noted.

Captain Mikhail Yeremchenko told TASS about the ship’s ongoing travels, part of the Great African Expedition organized by the Russian Federal Fishery Agency.

"From May 14 to 18, the Kruzenstern made a scheduled call at Port Louis on the island of Mauritius. From May 18 to June 1, she sailed across the Indian Ocean, encountering stormy weather. On June 1, the ship arrived in Cape Town, South Africa, to resupply. Then, from June 2 to July 2, the Kruzenstern continued along the African coast through the Atlantic Ocean," Yeremchenko outlined.

"One of our main goals in Casablanca is to show off and promote the Russian flag. Additionally, this expedition is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Onboard, we have 135 cadets from various educational institutions under the Federal Fishery Agency," he emphasized.

According to Yeremchenko, the Casablanca stop will include a series of events, as well as refueling and water resupply. "Naturally, our cadets will also have the chance to explore Casablanca. We are scheduled to depart on July 5, then sail through the Atlantic Ocean, the North Sea, and the Baltic Sea, with an expected return to Kaliningrad on July 19, marking the end of our four-month voyage," he added.

Vessel’s history

The Kruzenstern was built in 1926 at a shipyard near Bremerhaven, Germany, and was originally dubbed the Padua. One of the ten largest sailing ships in the world, the four-masted barque was transferred to the Soviet Union in 1946 and renamed after Admiral Ivan Kruzenstern, the celebrated Russian navigator and leader of Russia’s first circumnavigation of the globe (1803-1806).

The Kruzenstern has completed two round-the-world trips, a transatlantic expedition, and won international sailing regattas and races.

This is the world's last classic sailing ship, originally built for traveling at sea solely under sails, without any additional engines and power generators. Currently, the sailboat belongs to the Baltic State Academy of Fishing Fleet in Kaliningrad and is used for training.