Putin takes part in grand opening of youth centers via video link

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the opening ceremonies of youth centers across Russia via video link, as the country is celebrating Youth Day.

A total of six centers were opened in the following regions: the Khabarovsk Region, the Yamalo-Nenets Region, the Arkhangelsk Region, the Republic of Dagestan and the Karachayevo-Cherkessia Republic.

A center for young artist from all over Russia opened in the Kherson Region, which will make sure that young people from Novorossiya and Donbass get integrated in the Russian cultural space.