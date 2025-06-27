Putin arrives at Supreme Eurasian Economic Council summit in Minsk

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the Palace of Independence in Minsk, the residence of the Belarusian leader. The Russian head of state will take part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which will kick off soon.

Putin was greeted at the entrance of the residence by his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko. The two heads of state embraced and spoke briefly on their feet.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kyrgyz leader Sadyr Japarov will also take part in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council summit. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will join via video link.