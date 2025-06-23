Moscow-Washington dialogue unaffected by US strikes on Iran — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. US recent strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities will not affect the dialogue between Moscow and Washington, as these are separate processes, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"These processes are independent from each other," Peskov said at a news briefing.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again.

Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited. Russia has condemned Israel's actions and expressed readiness to mediate a diplomatic settlement to the conflict.

In the early morning hours of June 22, President Donald Trump announced that the US had successfully attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Trump later said that the facilities were completely destroyed, calling it an impressive military success.

Iran's top brass, in turn, said that the US strikes were completely ineffective and threatened Washington with a tough response. Russia condemned the US actions.