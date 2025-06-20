Russia concerned about Iran's nuclear infrastructure given recent events — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia is very concerned about what is happening around Iran's nuclear facilities now and what this may lead to, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"This situation undoubtedly requires not only our careful attention to the unfolding events but also a search for solutions—preferably through peaceful means on all fronts. I say this sincerely; it is partly why we have gathered here," Putin concluded, as the audience rang out in applause.