MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia has fulfilled its commitments under the Istanbul agreements and has handed over to the Ukrainian side a total of 6,060 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen, Russian Presidential Aide and chief negotiator at the talks with the Ukrainian side, Vladimir Medinsky, said. He also confirmed the ongoing prisoner exchanges between the sides.

TASS gathered key information about the exchanges.

Repatriation of remains

- Russia has handed over to the Ukrainian side 6,060 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen, Medinsky said.

- In return, Ukraine has returned the bodies of 78 fallen Russian servicemen.

- The Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow is ready to hand over an additional 2,239 Ukrainian soldiers’ bodies to Kiev.

Prisoner exchanges

- Russia and Ukraine continue with prisoners of war swaps and have also arranged sanitary exchanges of severely wounded persons, Medinsky noted.

Agreements and execution

- Medinsky stated that on June 6 Russia began implementing the humanitarian agreements reached during talks in Istanbul, initiating the transfer of the bodies of over 6,000 Ukrainian troops to Kiev alongside exchanges of the wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war, as well as soldiers under 25.

- However, Ukraine suddenly moved to indefinitely postpone accepting the bodies.

- The process eventually resumed on June 11.

- On June 9, 10, 12 and 14, four groups of Russian servicemen returned home from Ukrainian territory, while Russia released the respective numbers of Ukrainian troops.