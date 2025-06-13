Russia calls on UN to give unambiguous assessment of Israel's strikes on Iran

UN, June 13. /TASS/. The UN Security Council must give an unambiguous legal and political assessment of Israel's actions and call for an end to the practice of unilateral military steps, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

"The international community should not and cannot remain indifferent to such a provocation. Connivance at such an action is a path to a major war in the region and a serious threat to global security. We are convinced that the UN Security Council must give an unambiguous legal and political assessment of Israel's actions, as well as call for an immediate end to any forceful pressure and an end to the practice of unilateral military steps," he stressed.