Some 90 Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, June 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces launched about 90 drones and 25 projectiles at Russia’s Belgorod Region in the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Nineteen unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the villages of Dubovoye, Maisky, Malinovka, Oktyabrsky, Bessonovka, Nikolayevka, Nikolskoye, Repnoye, Solokhi, Streletskoye, Tavrovo, Chaiki, Cheremoshnoye and Ugrim in the Belgorodsky District. Four of the drones were shot down by air defenses," he wrote on Telegram.

Six civilians suffered injuries in drone strikes on the village of Nikolskoye. Eight private houses, three household buildings, a power line, a social facility, two commercial facilities and six cars were damaged in the Belgorodsky District in the past day.

An FPV drone attacked the village of Baitsury in the Borisovsky District, damaging a private house. Eight drones were launched at the Valuisky District. "Two apartments in high-rise buildings, as well as a private house, a car and a communication facility, were damaged in the town of Valuiki. A car suffered damage in the village of Borki and a water supply facility was damaged in the village of Tulyanka," the regional governor specified.

Air defenses downed two unmanned aerial vehicles over the Veidelevsky District. Thirteen drones attacked residential areas in the Volokonovsky District. Nine projectiles and two drones were launched at the Graivoronsky District; attacks on the Krasnoyaruzhsky District involved 20 projectiles and ten drones. "Air defenses shot down five fixed-wing drones over the Rovensky District; a private house suffered minor damage. In the Shebekinsky Municipal District, four attacks were carried out on the villages of Vozensenovka, Novomikhailovka, Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka and Rzhevka, which involved five projectiles and 26 unmanned aerial vehicles," Gladkov added.