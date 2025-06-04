Russia, Ukraine to continue negotiations after analyzing memoranda — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Moscow and Kiev are currently poring over the draft memoranda on each other's terms for peace in Ukraine, after which negotiations can continue, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing following a telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

"The relevant memoranda handed over to each other will be analyzed in the capitals of Moscow and Kiev. And then, hopefully, the parties can continue negotiations," he said.

The second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul on June 2. The meeting lasted a little over an hour, and the delegations communicated in Russian. The parties exchanged documents with their views on the aspects of conflict resolution.

According to the Russian draft memorandum, the final settlement in Ukraine presupposes Kiev's abandonment of its radical nationalist course, protection of the country's Russian-speaking residents, and complete withdrawal of Ukrainian formations from the Russian regions, including those that joined Russia after 2022. Russia separately proposed to declare small truces in certain sectors of the front to collect and bury the bodies of dead soldiers.