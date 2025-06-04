Ukraine, Russia to pore over memoranda exchanged at talks — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Ukraine has taken a time-out to review Russia’s memorandum, and Moscow will also scrutinize the provisions of the Ukrainian memorandum, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"As you know, the second round of direct bilateral talks with Ukraine, resumed on Russia's initiative, took place in Istanbul on June 2. As agreed on May 16, the Russian side handed over to the Ukrainian delegation a detailed two-part memorandum outlining our position on ways to achieve long-term peace and a possible full-fledged ceasefire," she told a news briefing.

"Kiev has taken a break to review the provisions of our document. We have received a draft of the Ukrainian position. It will also be thoroughly analyzed."