Russia to take all measures to solve crime related to attacks on airfields — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia will do everything necessary to solve the crime linked to recent drone strikes on military airfields, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Everything that must be done to resolve this crime will be done," he said, when asked if Moscow would seek assistance from Astana following reports that the suspect in the attacks had fled to Kazakhstan.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that Kiev had carried out a terrorist attack on June 1, launching drones at airfields in Russia’s Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions. The attacks in the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were repelled. The act of terrorism caused several aircraft to catch fire but the blazes were extinguished. The Defense Ministry added that there were no military or civilian casualties, while several individuals involved in the attacks had been detained.