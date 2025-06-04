Putin’s stance on death penalty moratorium remains firm — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin maintains a firm position on the national moratorium on the death penalty and it is well-known, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

When asked about the Kremlin’s attitude to the idea of lifting the moratorium, Peskov said: "I am unaware of any shift in the [president’s] position on the matter, which is firm and well-known."

President Vladimir Putin said in late 2024 that the Russian authorities had no plans to introduce capital punishment even amid the country’s special military operation, although "a large number of citizens and political figures keep raising the issue." The head of state pointed out that on the contrary, the Russian authorities sought to make justice more humane.

Earlier, Sergey Mironov, leader of the A Just Russia - For Truth party, sent a message to Putin, asking him to initiate a review of the Constitutional Court’s position on the death penalty, which could potentially lead to the lifting of the moratorium.

Russian Constitutional Court Chair Valery Zorkin stated earlier that the only way for Russia to reintroduce the death penalty was to adopt a revised constitution. The Constitutional Court also pointed out that strong legal guarantees had formed in Russia of the right not to be executed.