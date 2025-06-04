MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Moscow takes precaution measures based on the nature of the Kiev regime and its attacks on civilian infrastructure, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The Kiev regime continues its attempts to attack civilian infrastructure sites," he pointed out. "The Russian side is taking all necessary precautions based on the well-known and understandable nature of the Kiev regime," Peskov emphasized.

Having lost the initiative on the battlefield, Ukrainian servicemen resorted to terrorist tactics, attempting to attack deep within Russia with drones. The Kiev regime has exposed its true colors by choosing to attack civilian houses and infrastructure sites, whereas the Russian Armed Forces only launch high-precision strikes on military facilities in Ukraine.