PREVIEW: Russian Prime Minister Mishustin to visit Tajikistan on June 4-5

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will pay a visit to Tajikistan on June 4-5, the Russian government’s press service said.

The minister will attend a meeting of the heads of governments from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

"The heads of governments will discuss pressing issues of developing cooperation within the CIS in trade, economy, culture and humanitarian issues," the press service said.

Tajikistan assumed the rotating CIS presidency from Russia on January 1. Its co-chairs this year are Russia and Turkmenistan.

Dushanbe has already come up with a number of initiatives as part of its presidency, saying that it was poised to support traditions of efficient cooperation among CIS member states, to raise its popularity, and broaden ties with other international organizations.

The agenda of the meeting includes the adoption of several documents related to industry and production.