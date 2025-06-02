Nawrocki's victory in election to weaken Ukraine's position in Poland — expert

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The election of Karol Nawrocki, who is considered an anti-Ukrainian politician, as Polish president will weaken Ukraine's position in Poland and could affect the country's accession to NATO, Nikolay Mezhevich, chief researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences, said.

"Consensus is needed for a country to join NATO. Therefore, Poland will be indispensable. Both candidates, Rafal Trzaskowski and Nawrocki, have expressed clear skepticism about Ukraine's successes in the economic, political, and military spheres," he said. "Although the memory of the Haidamaks (a movement against Polish landowners in the 18th century in Ukraine - TASS), Bandera, and many other things has not been forgotten in Poland. Nawrocki is more of a representative of the nationalist wing, which remembers all of this very well. Moreover, they not only remember, but also use it for political purposes. For Ukraine, the election results are, of course, somewhat of a defeat. It weakens its position in Poland," the expert emphasized.

"Technically, I don't really understand how a country that does not have clear borders and is at war can join a bloc such as the EU or NATO," Mezhevich noted.

The second round of the presidential election took place in Poland on June 1. Nawrocki, the candidate from the opposition Law and Justice party, won with 50.89% of the vote. Trzaskowski, a candidate from Poland’s ruling centrist Civic Coalition, trailed him by almost 370,000 votes. Turnout in the second round reached a record 71.63%.