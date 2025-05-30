Russia, China combat attempts to break post-WWII world order — ambassador

BEIJING, May 30. /TASS/. China and Russia are working together to counteract attempts to demolish the post-WWII world order and abandon the principles set out in the UN Charter, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said.

"Our peoples accomplished a great feat in that they restored peace despite suffering huge casualties," the Russian diplomat said in opening remarks at the 10th Russia-China Conference: Cooperation in a New Era, currently underway in Beijing. "Today, too, Russia and China are working together not only to consistently promote the historical truth about the Great Victory as a shared value for humanity but they are also jointly combating attempts to undermine the world order established after the [Second World] War or circumvent the principles set out in the fundamental document of modern international law, the UN Charter," he emphasized.

In 2025, the 10th anniversary conference, being jointly hosted by the Russian International Affairs Council and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, is timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the Victory in WWII and the establishment of the United Nations.