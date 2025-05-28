Nearly 175,000 personnel join Russian Army under contract since year-start — Medvedev

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Nearly 175,000 service members have arrived at Russian military units under contract since the beginning of this year and over 14,000 people have joined the ranks of the volunteer corps, Russia’s Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

"As of today, nearly 175,000 service members have arrived at military units, if we speak about the results we currently have," Medvedev said at a meeting on the enlistment in the Russian Armed Forces under contract.

"In addition, more than 14,000 people have been admitted to volunteer units since the beginning of this year," he said.

Medvedev said at a meeting in December last year that 440,000 service members had joined the Russian Armed Forces under contract over the whole of 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that the flow of individuals wishing to serve in the army was not abating and up to 60,000 volunteers were signing up every month.